Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $57,920,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 39.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 271,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 76,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

