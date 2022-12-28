Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

AGG stock opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.