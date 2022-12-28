Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after buying an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

