Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,235 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $233,726,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

