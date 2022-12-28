Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 166 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qorvo Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.78.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.84. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.