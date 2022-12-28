Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 597 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,581 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,921,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,821 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

BMY opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $60.86 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

