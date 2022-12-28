Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 619 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 177.9% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 93,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 37,851.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 51,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.64. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $219,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,076 shares of company stock worth $5,747,302. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

