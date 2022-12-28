Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 755 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in McKesson by 76.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 86.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $380.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.14. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $237.61 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

