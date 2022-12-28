Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $6,042,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 61.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,055,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 400,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 609,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.39.

About AT&T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

