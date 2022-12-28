HB Wealth Management LLC Has $947,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.76. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $117.36.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.