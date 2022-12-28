Head to Head Comparison: ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. 19.5% of ZeroFox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.3% of ALJ Regional shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZeroFox and ALJ Regional’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZeroFox N/A N/A $5.60 million N/A N/A ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.16 -$4.64 million $2.54 0.74

Analyst Ratings

ZeroFox has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ALJ Regional.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ZeroFox and ALJ Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZeroFox 0 1 1 0 2.50 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZeroFox currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given ZeroFox’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ZeroFox is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Volatility & Risk

ZeroFox has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZeroFox and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZeroFox N/A N/A N/A ALJ Regional 41.83% 217.41% 45.20%

Summary

ALJ Regional beats ZeroFox on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; staffing; and system support and maintenance services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides label, printing, and packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

