Head-To-Head Contrast: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) versus Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. CB Financial Services pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Luther Burbank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $59.84 million 1.81 $11.57 million $2.68 7.93 Luther Burbank $229.80 million 2.52 $87.75 million $1.75 6.49

This table compares CB Financial Services and Luther Burbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than CB Financial Services. Luther Burbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CB Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CB Financial Services and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Luther Burbank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Luther Burbank has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.04%. Given Luther Burbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 23.06% 8.24% 0.69% Luther Burbank 37.18% 13.39% 1.20%

Summary

Luther Burbank beats CB Financial Services on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates through its main office and 13 branch offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; Marshall and Ohio counties in West Virginia; and Belmont County in Ohio, as well as one loan production offices in Allegheny County. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Luther Burbank

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor-owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2021, it operated ten full service branches in California located in Sonoma, Marin, Santa Clara, and Los Angeles Counties; one full service branch in Washington located in King County; six loan production offices located throughout California; and a loan production office in Clackamas County, Oregon. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.