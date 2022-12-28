Head to Head Review: HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) vs. CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and CSG Systems International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HeartCore Enterprises $10.82 million 1.33 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A CSG Systems International $1.05 billion 1.73 $72.33 million $1.30 44.10

Profitability

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than HeartCore Enterprises.

This table compares HeartCore Enterprises and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartCore Enterprises -65.20% -88.52% -39.77% CSG Systems International 3.83% 23.05% 6.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HeartCore Enterprises and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 0 3 0 3.00

CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.08%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than HeartCore Enterprises.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats HeartCore Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

