Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.44.
A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.
Insider Transactions at Henry Schein
In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein
Henry Schein Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.