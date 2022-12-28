Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $51,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

