Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

