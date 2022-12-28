Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $111.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $113.26 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

