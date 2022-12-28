Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €60.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.70) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($59.57) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

BOSS opened at €54.08 ($57.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($44.73) and a 1-year high of €59.12 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

