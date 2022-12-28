Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Shares Up 0.3%

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 93,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter. Huize had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huize Holding Limited ( NASDAQ:HUIZ Get Rating ) by 86.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

