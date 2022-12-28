Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Plans $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Humana to earn $27.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $514.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $532.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.67. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that Humana will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Humana by 29.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Humana by 23.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Humana by 160.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.