Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Hurco Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HURC stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Hurco Companies worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

