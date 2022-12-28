IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$447.95 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.18.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.36 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.