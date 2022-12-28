IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$447.95 million during the quarter.
IAMGOLD Price Performance
Shares of IMG opened at C$3.36 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
Read More
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.