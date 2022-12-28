Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Receives $36.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMGO. Cowen cut Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price objective on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Imago BioSciences

In other news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 119,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $4,275,307.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,687. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,262,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,144,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $57,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 229,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMGO opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.90. Imago BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $36.09.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

