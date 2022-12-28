Inlet Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

