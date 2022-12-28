Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Stock Performance
Shares of Innodata stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $9.00.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Innodata
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
