Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Innodata has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Innodata by 2.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 378,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innodata by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Innodata by 14.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

