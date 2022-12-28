Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 691.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.