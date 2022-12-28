Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.12. The stock has a market cap of $327.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.