Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $307.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.15.

PODD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $292.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,216.88 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet has a twelve month low of $181.00 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $7,756,109. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also

