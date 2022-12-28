Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Intel by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 165,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 24.7% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

INTC stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

About Intel



Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

