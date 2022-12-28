Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Raised by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

