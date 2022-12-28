International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 13,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.