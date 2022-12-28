International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $122.63 Average PT from Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $151.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

