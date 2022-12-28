Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,085,000 after buying an additional 63,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $263.58 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

