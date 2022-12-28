Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.4% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.9% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 3,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 23,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $263.58 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

