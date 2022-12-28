Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises about 3.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at about $126,494,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,657,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

