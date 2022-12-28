Investors Purchase High Volume of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 18,692 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the average volume of 13,098 call options.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLY opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $126.63 and a twelve month high of $211.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

