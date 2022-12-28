Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Iridium Communications stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 50.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after acquiring an additional 213,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 33.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 459,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 115,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 77,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 178.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.