iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stake Reduced by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.02 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $128.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $116.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

