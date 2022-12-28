iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,338,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 241,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IEMG stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97.

