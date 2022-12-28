iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.31% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 175.7% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 55.4% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $1,327,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,192,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,058,000 after acquiring an additional 353,950 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

