iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

