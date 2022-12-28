iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:USMV opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

