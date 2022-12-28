iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Increased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $213.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

