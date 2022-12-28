iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,196,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,961,000 after purchasing an additional 570,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $67.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

