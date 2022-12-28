iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,992,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $242.34 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.15.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.