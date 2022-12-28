iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lowered by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.39.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

