iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.39.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.