iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after acquiring an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.84 and a 200-day moving average of $391.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

