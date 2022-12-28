iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 140,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,318,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVV stock opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.