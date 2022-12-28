iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Reduced by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.