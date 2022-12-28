iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $141.06.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.